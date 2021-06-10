ECB doesn't back off from its ultra-dovish monetary policy

  • The European Central Bank shows no signs of shifting from its ultra-accommodative monetary policy in its latest monetary policy decision, which holds its key interest rates 0.0% to -0.5%.
  • The ECB will continue to conduct asset purchases under it pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) "at a significantly higher pace during the first months of the year," the central bank's Governing Council said in its statement.
  • That's in contrast to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has indicated its Federal Open Market Committee may start to discuss paring back asset purchases in a future meeting. Fed officials have also commented that it may be time to start thinking about tapering purchases.
  • The ECB's total envelope under the PEPP stays at €1.85B until at least the end of March 2022.
  • "The Governing Council will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions that is inconsistent with countering the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation," the central bank said.
  • Its net purchases under the asset purchase program will continue at a monthly pace of €20B.
  • It will also continue to provide "ample liquidity" through its refinancing operations, known as TLTRO III, or its third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations.
  • Interest rate on main refinancing operations stays at 0.0%, marginal lending facility rate remains 0.25%, and the deposit facility rate is unchanged at -0.5%.
  • After spiking down soon after the announcement, the euro has recovered is roughly stable vs. the U.S. dollar.
  • Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) rises 0.2%.
  • Other European ETFs to watch: FXE, FEZ, EUO, HEDJ
  • In the past year, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) total return has outpaced the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) as seen in chart below.
