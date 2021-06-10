Gogo slips 5% as Morgan Stanley points to SmartSky competition
Jun. 10, 2021 10:31 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)SPACE, GOGOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is 5% lower following a note from Morgan Stanley that points to some increased competition risk from a new entrant into in-flight connectivity.
- Earlier, SmartSky Networks said it opened its Southeast corridor - which covers large contiguous parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina - and the company is still on track for a 2021 launch.
- Gogo has more than 90% share in the business aviation connectivity market thanks to owning the only ATG network, but that can change with SmartSky moving forward with its first fully operational coverage zone (starting a path toward certification).
- SpaceX (SPACE) and its Starlink has also shown increasing focus on in-flight connectivity, analyst Simon Flannery notes. And while that may be focused on the larger commercial aviation market, he points out the company also filed plans to test its product on Gulfstream jets.
- The new competitive threats put pressure on Gogo's 5G network launch planned for 2022, which has seen some delays due to chipset shortages, he writes.
- The firm is maintaining an Equal Weight rating and $13 price target, vs. current $13.47.