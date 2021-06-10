Goldman Sachs requires workers' vaccine status by noon Thursday - Bloomberg
Jun. 10, 2021 11:38 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)GSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Goldman Sachs (GS +0.2%) tells employees that they must report their vaccination status by noon Thursday, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal memo.
- Much of Wall Street is trying to resume more normal operations after many employees have been working from home for more than a year. JPMorgan head Jamie Dimon has also been a vocal proponent of getting employees back into the office and wants U.S. employees to return by early July.
- Per Bloomberg, Goldman chief David Solomon had said at a conference in February, "this is not ideal for us, and it's not a new normal."
- While employers may demand vaccines under federal law, according to guidance provided by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, workers can ask for exceptions for religious or medical reasons.
- CNBC reported yesterday that IBM's U.S. employees will return to the office the week of Sept. 7.