Reddit favorite Inovio Pharmaceuticals takes a breather; down 9%
Jun. 10, 2021 11:27 AM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)INOBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), one of several biotech stocks recently talked up on Reddit forum, are down 9.4% in morning trading.
- However, shares are still up 7.9% over the last 5 trading days.
- Like several other biotechs hot on Reddit, Inovio has few buy ratings from analysts and has more than a quarter of its float on loan.
- The Wall Street Journal research ratings on Inovio show that among nine analysts, six view the stock as a hold, while three see it as a buy.
- Inovio's latest stage asset is VGX-3100 for diseases associated for human papillomavirus.
- In phase 2, it has MEDI0457 in partnership with AstraZeneca for various cancers.
- Inovio also has INO-5401 in phase 2 with Regeneron for glioblastoma multiforme.