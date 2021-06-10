Reddit favorite Inovio Pharmaceuticals takes a breather; down 9%

  • Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), one of several biotech stocks recently talked up on Reddit forum, are down 9.4% in morning trading.
  • However, shares are still up 7.9% over the last 5 trading days.
  • Like several other biotechs hot on Reddit, Inovio has few buy ratings from analysts and has more than a quarter of its float on loan.
  • The Wall Street Journal research ratings on Inovio show that among nine analysts, six view the stock as a hold, while three see it as a buy.
  • Inovio's latest stage asset is VGX-3100 for diseases associated for human papillomavirus.
  • In phase 2, it has MEDI0457 in partnership with AstraZeneca for various cancers.
  • Inovio also has INO-5401 in phase 2 with Regeneron for glioblastoma multiforme.
