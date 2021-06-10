Veon adds three to board at annual meeting

Jun. 10, 2021 11:31 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Veon (VEON +0.3%) has added three new directors to its board through elections at the annual meeting.
  • That includes co-CEO Sergi Herrero, who will step down from the executive post at the end of this month, along with Vasily Sidorov and Irene Shvakman.
  • Nine previously serving directors were re-elected as well.
  • Exiting are Osama Bedler, Peter Derby and Amos Genish.
  • Sidorov was president and CEO of MTS from 2003 to 2006, and currently is a principal venture capital, private-equity and special situations investor.
  • Shvakman is co-founder and chairman of Revo Technologies and previously served as a senior partner at McKinsey.
