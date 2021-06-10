JNJ COVID-19 vaccine: shelf life extended by one-and-a-half months
Jun. 10, 2021
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the shelf life of the COVID-19 developed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.9%), to four-and-a-half months from three months the company has said, according to Reuters.
- The regulatory decision was based on data from the ongoing studies which indicated that the vaccine remained stable for 4.5 months when refrigerated at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit (2 to 8 degrees Celsius).
- JNJ has said that the vaccine providers should visit its website to check the expiration dates of COVID-19 shots currently available in the country.
- The decision by the federal agency comes days after the White House urged state governors to work with the FDA to find ways to extend the self-life of millions of unused doses of JNJ’s COVID-19 vaccine.