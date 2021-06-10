Extended Stay gains after report that Blackstone, Starwood deal expected to pass
Jun. 10, 2021 12:43 PM ETExtended Stay America, Inc. (STAY), BXBX, STAYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Extended Stay (NASDAQ:STAY) rose 0.4% after a report that the company's sale to Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Starwood is expected to be approved by shareholders.
- Early results indicate that the company has enough votes for deal approval, according to traders, who cited Bloomberg headlines. The official vote is tomorrow.
- Yesterday, CTFN reported that Extended Stay was said to be confident it has votes for deal with Blackstone/Starwood.
- Last week, Proxy advisory firm ISS says to vote in favor of Extended Stay $6B sale to Blackstone/Starwood.