Homebuilder stocks slide after Zelman downgrades four stocks on softer demand
- Homebuilder stocks drop after Zelman & Associates' homebuilder survey shows a fourth straight month of weaker-than-seasonal order activity in May.
- As a result, Zelman analyst Alan Ratner downgrades Beazer Homes USA (BZH -2.6%), Century Communities (CCS -9.0%), and Dream Finders Homes (DFH -8.9%) to Sell and NVR (NVR -1.7%) to Hold. M/I Homes (MHO -4.3%) remains Ratner's sole Buy-rated homebuilder stock.
- "Respondents increasingly cited softening demand on the margin as a factor for this month's weaker order results," the note said.
- Some homebuilders in the survey also noted "sticker shock and affordability concerns as a headwind to homebuyer confidence."
- iShares U.S. Home Construction (BATS:ITB) drops 2.1%; other names falling are D.R. Horton (DHI -2.8%), KB Home (KBH -3.3%), PulteGroup (PHM -2.5%), Toll Brothers (TOL -3.6%), and Lennar (LEN -2.2%).
- Over the past year, CCS stock climbed 113%, BZH increased 98% and MHO rose 72% as seen in chart below.
- The Zelman survey jibes with Black Knight data that showed home prices for April pushing affordability to the tipping point.