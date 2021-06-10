Darling CEO: Wall Street took time to see that company's margins were sustainable
Jun. 10, 2021 1:44 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)DARBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Randall Stuewe, CEO of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), said Thursday that it took analysts time to come to terms with the margins in its renewable fuel business.
- In an interview with CNBC, Stuewe also explained that Wall Street's early skepticism about the company came in part because of its unique business model.
- The news comes as Citi started Darling with a Buy rating and a $110 price target. DAR was trading just above $76 in mid-day action on Thursday.
- The company, which has received attention because of its business turning animal fat into fuels, processes 10% of the world's slaughtered animal products, Stuewe noted. This allows the company to create 275M gallons of renewable fuel through a joint venture with Valero.
- Shares of DAR have more than tripled in the last year, though it has largely traded in a range since March.
- Asked why the analyst community on Wall Street took time to recognize the firm's value, Stuewe attributed the early skepticism to worries about sustainability.
- "The Street is still trying to understand if the margin is sustainable," he said.
- Stuewe said that it currently receives margins in excess of $2 a gallon, leading to about $1.2B-$1.5B in EBITDA.
- Further discussing the analyst community, Darling's CEO said the lack of another public company exactly like it also played a part. He thinks the absence of a direct public comp caused the stock to be overlooked.
- In its note, Citi noted that Darling is one of the companies in the renewable energy space that is "well situated in the top end of the forming marginal cost curve."