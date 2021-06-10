I-Mab price target raised at Cantor citing potential of uliledlimab
- China-based biotech company I-Mab (IMAB -3.9%) has surged ~61.3% so far this year to outperform the broader market.
- However, a model update following upward revisions to earnings and multiple expansions has prompted Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen to raise the price target on the stock to $90.00 from $76.03 per share implying a premium of ~18.4% to the last close.
- The firm has also added the sales from I-Mab’s CD73 antibody, uliledlimab for which the company “could sign on a partner,” this year, according to Chen.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, the collaborator of I-Mab for uliledlimab recently presented updated Phase 1 data for the experimental therapy in combination with Genentech’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in 20 cancer patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.