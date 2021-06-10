BlackRock unveils a new cloud computing & 5G tech ETF

  • BlackRock debuts a new exchange traded fund, the iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT). The ETF looks to track the investment results of the Morningstar Global Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index.
  • The index looks to identify the top 50 global firms that have the potential to drive material net profit increases from infrastructure-as-a-service tools and or 5G next-generation connectivity.
  • IDAT offers a way for market participants that are looking to gain exposure to the future of cloud and 5G in ways that can create new markets and take advantage of future technologies a possibility.
  • Jeff Spiegel, Head of U.S. iShares Megatrend and International ETFs, stated: “5G and cloud infrastructure participate in a virtuous cycle. Broader 5G connectivity leads to faster download speeds and the commercialization of technologies like autonomous driving and surgical robots – solutions which will create a surge of data creation and lead to increased demand for cloud-based data storage,” he continued with “IDAT is an example of the critical tech-enabled innovation – in this case, the companies leading the race of delivering digital infrastructure – happening within key corners of equity markets.”
  • IDAT comes to market with an expense ratio of 0.47% and has key holdings in Fortinet Inc, MediaTek, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Marvell Technology, and NVIDIA. Additionally, IDAT has a total of 48 holdings and is primarily focused on U.S. companies as they represent 73% of the ETF. See the complete fact sheet for IDAT.
  • For investors that are currently invested in ETFs such as (NASDAQ:NXTG), (NYSEARCA:FIVG), (NYSEARCA:VOX), and (BATS:IYZ), they may also want to analyze IDAT.
  • In other ETF-related launches, Direxion has unveiled two new leveraged exchange traded funds today.
