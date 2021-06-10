BuzzFeed looking to raise $200M as SPAC combination moves forward

Jun. 10, 2021 2:22 PM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

BuzzFeed office in NYC
Roman Tiraspolsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • BuzzFeed is in talks to raise about $200M via convertible bonds, The Information reports.
  • That's a move that will add to cash ahead of a planned merger with special-purpose acquisition company 890 Fifth Ave. Partners (ENFA +0.3%) - but it also helps fund the acquisition of publisher Complex Networks.
  • That Complex acquisition - still far from over - is being negotiated at an equity value around $300M, according to the report.
  • Meanwhile, an announcement on a BuzzFeed combination with 890 Fifth Ave. may come in the next few weeks.
