Electric vehicle stocks fall as Lordstown warning still resonates
Jun. 10, 2021 2:29 PM ETAyro, Inc. (AYRO), ARVL, GOEV, WKHSRIDE, FSR, QSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Electric vehicle startups QuantumScape (QS -11.8%), Workhorse Group (WKHS -9.2%), Canoo (GOEV -5.1%), Arrival (ARVL -4.1%), Ayro (AYRO -7.2%) and Fisker (FSR -4.4%) all trade lower in what could be a delayed reaction to a financial warning put out earlier this week by Lordstown Motors (RIDE -6.7%).
- The EV sector in general has a high percentage of debt to equity.
- The high level of short interest on many EV stocks has contributed to daily volatility in the sector even as long-term investors wait to see how the "Green Tidal Wave" trade plays out.
- Earlier today, Morgan Stanley said Lordstown was too volatile for the firm to even offer a rating.
- Sentiment could swing back around later today after Tesla holds an event to highlight the first deliveries of the Model S Plaid.