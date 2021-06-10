Electric vehicle stocks fall as Lordstown warning still resonates

Jun. 10, 2021

Auto driving smart car in cyber space made of light trail
Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Electric vehicle startups QuantumScape (QS -11.8%), Workhorse Group (WKHS -9.2%), Canoo (GOEV -5.1%), Arrival (ARVL -4.1%), Ayro (AYRO -7.2%) and Fisker (FSR -4.4%) all trade lower in what could be a delayed reaction to a financial warning put out earlier this week by Lordstown Motors (RIDE -6.7%).
  • The EV sector in general has a high percentage of debt to equity.
  • The high level of short interest on many EV stocks has contributed to daily volatility in the sector even as long-term investors wait to see how the "Green Tidal Wave" trade plays out.
  • Earlier today, Morgan Stanley said Lordstown was too volatile for the firm to even offer a rating.
  • Sentiment could swing back around later today after Tesla holds an event to highlight the first deliveries of the Model S Plaid.
