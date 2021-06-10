Intel is said to have made a $2B takeover offer for chipmaker SiFive
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is said to have offered to purchase SiFive for more than $2B.
- SiFive, a designer of semiconductors, has been talking to its advisors to see how to proceed, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. SiFive has received multiple bids from other interested parties and has also received offers for an investment.
- SiFive last raised more than $60M in a Series E financing round last year and was valued at about $500M, according to PitchBook.
- In June 2019, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) participated in a $65.4M Series D round for SiFive, a fabless semiconductor company building customized silicon based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture.