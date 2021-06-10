Sinclair Broadcast raising $250M to launch sports streaming service - report
Jun. 10, 2021 2:40 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is "quietly" raising more than $250M in order to fund a new service to stream Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League games, the New York Post reports.
- It's working with LionTree to raise funds for the venture, which it has been telling potential investors it will use to charge $23/month to fans to want to stream games in markets where Sinclair holds media rights, according to the report.
- That may be a cable industry catalyst, since Sinclair (which bought the former Fox regional sports networks from Disney for nearly $10B) holds rights in 21 territories, but those outside the lines may face limited streaming options for games.
- And cable operators, struggling with cord-cutting, are looking to lower the amount they pay to air pro sports. A $23/month option that offers local sports may accelerate pay TV declines in those markets.
- The outlier as usual is the New York Yankees. Sinclair owns 20% of YES Network, and it's unclear whether YES would be included in Sinclair's streaming plans. The Yankees plan to stream 21 games over Amazon Prime this year.
- Sinclair shares gave a sudden afternoon spike but have returned to session lows, down 1.7%.