CDC stops shipments of J&J vaccine to states to clear backlog, prevent expiration - WSJ

Jun. 10, 2021 3:24 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor28 Comments

Toyota Auto Plant In West Virginia Partners With State To Hold Vaccination Event For Employees
Stephen Zenner/Getty Images News

  • The CDC has stopped new shipments of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine to states in an apparent attempt to clear a backlog of vaccines to ensure they don't expire, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The newspaper added the halt is temporary.
  • On Tuesday, the Journal reported that millions of J&J vaccine doses were at risk of going to waste and states were finding it difficult to redistribute them.
  • Part of the reason for the build-up of doses was the temporary halt in administration of the vaccine in April to investigate cases of blood clots.
  • Earlier today, the FDA extended the J&J shot's shelf life to 4.5 months from 3 months.
  • J&J shares are up 1% to $167.19 in afternoon trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.