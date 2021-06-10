CDC stops shipments of J&J vaccine to states to clear backlog, prevent expiration - WSJ
Jun. 10, 2021 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The CDC has stopped new shipments of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine to states in an apparent attempt to clear a backlog of vaccines to ensure they don't expire, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- The newspaper added the halt is temporary.
- On Tuesday, the Journal reported that millions of J&J vaccine doses were at risk of going to waste and states were finding it difficult to redistribute them.
- Part of the reason for the build-up of doses was the temporary halt in administration of the vaccine in April to investigate cases of blood clots.
- Earlier today, the FDA extended the J&J shot's shelf life to 4.5 months from 3 months.
- J&J shares are up 1% to $167.19 in afternoon trading.