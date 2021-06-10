Pentair slides despite raised quarter, full-year guidance
Jun. 10, 2021 3:29 PM ETPentair plc (PNR)PNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pentair (PNR -3%) plunges after its raised guidance for Q2 and the full year was viewed by investors as "extremely conservative," Barclays analyst Juliam Mitchell says, according to Bloomberg.
- For Q2, Pentair predicts adjusted EPS of $0.75-$0.80, above $0.74 analyst consensus estimate, on a 25%-29% gain in revenues, which would translate to $891M-$920M, above $832.5M consensus.
- For FY 2021, the company sees EPS of $3.10-$3.20 vs. $2.99 consensus, on a 17%-19% gain in revenues, which would equate to $3.53B-$3.59B, also above consensus $3.35B.
- Last week, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair shares to Underweight from Equal Weight in a valuation call.