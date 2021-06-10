Playboy parent PLBY Group's stock sinks on secondary offering, but is still +225% since SPAC (update)

  • Playboy parent PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) fell more than 16% Thursday after the company, whose stock had roughly quadrupled since PLBY went public in February via a SPAC deal, announced the closure of an upsized secondary public offering.
  • PLBY fell as much as 18.4% intraday to trade at $41.82, although shares later partly recovered to close at $42.97, down 16.1% for the session.
  • The stock fell after the company said in a statement after the market closed Wednesday that it sold 4.72M new shares of stock at $46 apiece. That was up from the 4M shares that PLBY had planned to offer.
  • Playboy also granted underwriters the option to buy another 708,000 shares for overallotments.
  • All told, the firm said the offering grossed $217.1M, which it intends to use for working capital, general corporate purposes and potential future acquisitions.
  • PLBY stock has been on a tear since the firm went public in February via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
  • Shares closed at $13.22 on their first trading day, but rose to as high as $55.50 intraday Wednesday prior to the secondary offering’s pricing. That was a 319.8% gain in just four months.
  • However, as usually happens on Wall Street, the secondary offering was taking some of the wind out of the stock’s sails -- something companies sometimes aim for to prevent wild price swings.
  • Secondary offerings also allow firms to cash in on their stocks' big price gains, which don’t normally help companies’ balance sheets unless they sell more stock.
  • Meme-friendly stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) recently sold additional shares following their stocks’ big price run-ups.
  • Still, PLBY's share sale only knocked the stock's price back to roughly where it closed on June 1. Shares have still more than tripled from their $13.22 first-day close.

  • Seeking Alpha contributor Vince Martin recently outlined a positive thesis for the stock, writing that “there's an intriguing long-term bull case here.”

