GameStop falls hard after earnings fail to dazzle analysts
Jun. 10, 2021 4:02 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor21 Comments
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) peels off 26.90% after earnings day and traded as low as $211.00 earlier in the session.
- GameStop saw a flurry of real news yesterday when the retailer topped earnings estimates and hauled in a pair of Amazon vets for its CEO and CFO positions, but that was not quite enough to push analysts into a bullish stance.
- Baird's Colin Sebastian says GME's goal to transform into a "technology" company that delights gamers remains mostly a mystery. He points to the acceleration in the video game industry shift toward downloads, streaming and cloud services as still working against GameStop.
- Meanwhile, Jefferies kept GameStop slotted at Hold. Several firms pulled their ratings in GME this week.
