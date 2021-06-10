GameStop falls hard after earnings fail to dazzle analysts

Jun. 10, 2021

Stock Of Video Game Retailer Gamestop Skyrocketing, Due To Reddit Message Board Traders
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) peels off 26.90% after earnings day and traded as low as $211.00 earlier in the session.
  • GameStop saw a flurry of real news yesterday when the retailer topped earnings estimates and hauled in a pair of Amazon vets for its CEO and CFO positions, but that was not quite enough to push analysts into a bullish stance.
  • Baird's Colin Sebastian says GME's goal to transform into a "technology" company that delights gamers remains mostly a mystery. He points to the acceleration in the video game industry shift toward downloads, streaming and cloud services as still working against GameStop.
  • Meanwhile, Jefferies kept GameStop slotted at Hold. Several firms pulled their ratings in GME this week.
  • Read the GameStop earnings call transcript.
