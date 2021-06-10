Chewy EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue
Jun. 10, 2021 4:10 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)CHWYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.17; GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $2.14B (+32.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Gross margin of 27.6 percent expanded 420 basis points year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.6 percent improved 340 basis points year over year.
- Q2 Outlook: Net sales of $2.15B-2.17B vs. consensus of $2.14B , 26% to 28% Y/Y growth.
- 2021 Outlook: Net sales of $8.9B-9.0B vs. consensus of $8.95B , 25% to 26% Y/Y growth; Adj. EBITDA margin improvement of ~80-120 bps Y/Y.
- Shares -2.33%.
- Press Release
- Non-GAAP press release