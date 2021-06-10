Chewy EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue

  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.17; GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $2.14B (+32.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Gross margin of 27.6 percent expanded 420 basis points year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.6 percent improved 340 basis points year over year.
  • Q2 Outlook: Net sales of $2.15B-2.17B vs. consensus of $2.14B , 26% to 28% Y/Y growth.
  • 2021 Outlook: Net sales of $8.9B-9.0B vs. consensus of $8.95B , 25% to 26% Y/Y growth; Adj. EBITDA margin improvement of ~80-120 bps Y/Y.
  • Shares -2.33%.
