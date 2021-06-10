Arbor Realty Trust closes $815M collateralized loan obligation securitization

Jun. 10, 2021 4:18 PM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) closed a $815M commercial real estate mortgage loan securitization.
  • Approx. $674M of investment grade-rated notes were issued and Arbor retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of ~$141M; the $815M of collateral includes ~$162M of capacity to acquire additional loans for a period of up to 180 days from the closing date of the securitization.
  • The Notes have an initial weighted average spread of ~137 basis points over one-month LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.
  • The company intends to own the portfolio of real estate related assets through the vehicle until its maturity and expects to account for the securitization on its balance sheet as a financing.
  • Proceeds will be used for repaying borrowings under its current credit facilities, pay transaction expenses and to fund future loans and investment.
