Arbor Realty Trust closes $815M collateralized loan obligation securitization
Jun. 10, 2021
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) closed a $815M commercial real estate mortgage loan securitization.
- Approx. $674M of investment grade-rated notes were issued and Arbor retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of ~$141M; the $815M of collateral includes ~$162M of capacity to acquire additional loans for a period of up to 180 days from the closing date of the securitization.
- The Notes have an initial weighted average spread of ~137 basis points over one-month LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.
- The company intends to own the portfolio of real estate related assets through the vehicle until its maturity and expects to account for the securitization on its balance sheet as a financing.
- Proceeds will be used for repaying borrowings under its current credit facilities, pay transaction expenses and to fund future loans and investment.