Chewy sails past Q1 estimates, guides in line with expectations
Jun. 10, 2021 4:22 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reports reports FQ1 adjusted EBITDA of $77.4M (+27% Y/Y) in Q1 vs. $32.3M consensus. The online retailer also turned a surprise profit.
- Total sales were up 32% and the company saw net sales per active customer rose 8.7% to $388 on a trailing twelve-month basis vs. $357 a year ago. Autoship customer sales were up 34.4%.
- Gross margin was reported at 27.6% of sales vs. 25.7% consensus.
- Chewy says it is seeing labor shortages similar to other industries.
- Looking ahead, Chewy expects Q2 revenue of $2.15B to $2.17B vs. $2.14B consensus. Full-year revenue of $8.9B to $9.0B is anticipated vs. $8.95B.
- CEO update: "2021 is already turning out to be an exciting and busy year for Chewy. We continue to execute against our growth roadmap, expand our customer base, increase share of wallet, and grow our addressable market-expanding verticals."
- Shares of Chewy are down 3.21% AH to $76.56.
- Chewy has now topped revenue expectations eight quarters in a row.