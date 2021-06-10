Agree Realty stock dips after starting 4M-share stock offering

Jun. 10, 2021 4:26 PM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC)ADCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stock falls 2.9% in after-hours trading after the company kicks off a public offering of 4.0M shares of common stock.
  • Expects to grant the underwriter a over-allotment option for up to an additional 600K shares.
  • ADC plans to use the proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, to fund property acquisitions and development activity, for working capital and for general corporate purposes.
  • In April 2020, Agree started a public offering of 6.17M shares related to a forward-sale agreement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.