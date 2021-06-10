Agree Realty stock dips after starting 4M-share stock offering
Jun. 10, 2021 4:26 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stock falls 2.9% in after-hours trading after the company kicks off a public offering of 4.0M shares of common stock.
- Expects to grant the underwriter a over-allotment option for up to an additional 600K shares.
- ADC plans to use the proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, to fund property acquisitions and development activity, for working capital and for general corporate purposes.
- In April 2020, Agree started a public offering of 6.17M shares related to a forward-sale agreement.