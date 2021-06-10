Capstone Green Energy EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue
Jun. 10, 2021 4:29 PM ET By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$0.39 misses by $0.13.
- Revenue of $17.86M (+54.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.09M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of $2.7 million, or 15% of revenue, compared to 6% in the same period last year.
- Negative Adjusted EBITDA, excluding executive bonus, of $1.9 million, compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to $49.5 million, compared to $15.1 million as of March 31, 2020.
- Capstone Green Energy remains sharply focused on sustaining and achieving our strategic business goals to build competitive advantages and expand the total addressable markets in the regions we service.
- Shares -4.43%.
