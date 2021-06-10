Noble Roman's to open new branch of pizzeria in Indianapolis

Jun. 10, 2021 4:30 PM ETNoble Roman's, Inc. (NROM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Noble Roman's (OTCQB:NROM) announces the opening of a new company-operated Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant in the North-central area of Indianapolis.
  • The company says this new location will occupy approximately 3,260 square feet and will include a beer and wine bar that seats ten as well as additional outdoor seating.
  • "Our newest location will be situated in an ideal spot to serve multiple neighborhood-area markets as well as the substantial commercial activity along 86th Street, a major east/west traffic artery along the north side of Indianapolis," says President and CEO Scott Mobley.
  • Location is expected to open during Q3 2021.
  • Previously (May 12): Noble Roman's reports Q1 results
