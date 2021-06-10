Thermo Fisher outperforms as it becomes Cowen’s new favorite
Jun. 10, 2021 (NYSE:TMO) (NYSE:AVTR) (NYSE:DHR) (NYSE:PKI)
- The S&P 500 Health Care Index rose ~1.7% today thanks mainly to Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) which climbed ~3.7% recording its biggest one-day gain since late March. Related stocks, Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) all rose in solidarity today.
- Before the market opened, Cowen in a note to clients, called Massachusetts-based company its new favorite among peers noting that many of them have struggled in 2021 as demand for COVID-19 testing wanes.
- Reducing revenue linked to COVID-19 expectations and adding potential contributions from M&A, the analyst Doug Schenkel has reduced the price target to $525.00 from $585.00 per share indicating a premium of ~12.9% to the close.
- “TMO should be bought now, AVTR and DHR remain attractive, and the risk/reward is improving on PKI,” the analyst argued.
- Early this month, life sciences companies that relied on coronavirus testing slipped in reaction to Abbot’s decision to cut 2021 guidance due to pressure on demand for COVID-19 diagnostics.