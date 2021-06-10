Thermo Fisher outperforms as it becomes Cowen’s new favorite

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test
Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • The S&P 500 Health Care Index rose ~1.7% today thanks mainly to Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) which climbed ~3.7% recording its biggest one-day gain since late March. Related stocks, Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) all rose in solidarity today.
  • Before the market opened, Cowen in a note to clients, called Massachusetts-based company its new favorite among peers noting that many of them have struggled in 2021 as demand for COVID-19 testing wanes.
  • Reducing revenue linked to COVID-19 expectations and adding potential contributions from M&A, the analyst Doug Schenkel has reduced the price target to $525.00 from $585.00 per share indicating a premium of ~12.9% to the close.
  • “TMO should be bought now, AVTR and DHR remain attractive, and the risk/reward is improving on PKI,” the analyst argued.
  • Early this month, life sciences companies that relied on coronavirus testing slipped in reaction to Abbot’s decision to cut 2021 guidance due to pressure on demand for COVID-19 diagnostics.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.