Jun. 10, 2021

  • The S&P 500 climbs to a new record high in Thursday’s trading session and closed on the day +0.47%. Market participants appear to shrug off inflation concerns as the largest exchange traded fund by AUM, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), had a record close on the daily charts. SPY finished the day at $423.67 +0.48%.
  • Consumer Price Index data came in today at 5%, which was above the 4.2% consensus, which continues to fuel the discussion over whether certain price spikes can ultimately turn into longer-term inflation even though the Fed continues to reassure market participants the opposite.
  • Of all the eleven sectors of the S&P 500, the market finished relatively mixed with seven sectors closing positive and four segments ending to the downside. The top-performing sectors of the day were healthcare, real estate, and information technology. On the other hand, the sectors that were the worst performers were financials and materials.
  • SPY was able to close out the trading session hitting new highs with a relatively quiet trading volume day. SPY witnessed 35% less daily volume than its usual average as just under fifty million shares were exchanged on the day.
  • In other exchange traded fund-related news, BlackRock has unveiled their latest fund, the iShares Cloud 5G, and Tech ETF today.
