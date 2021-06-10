CB Financial Services announces $7.5M share repurchase program; sale of two West Virginia branches
Jun. 10, 2021 5:19 PM ETCB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV)CBFVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV), the holding company for Community Bank, has authorized a repurchase of up to $7.5M of the company’s outstanding common stock, effective as of June 14, 2021.
- That would represent total shares of 339,673, or ~6.3% of the outstanding shares, based on the company’s closing stock price on June 9, 2021.
- The repurchase program is authorized through June 13, 2022.
- The previous repurchase program, which was authorized in November 2019, has now been terminated.
- CEO John Montgomery stated: "We remain focused on our key growth strategies for 2021, including balancing capital strength and total shareholder return. The use of our capital through this program will establish an effective mechanism for capital management, while providing additional market liquidity for our common shares outstanding."
- Additionally, CB Financial Services and CBU are selling their Buckhannon and New Martinsville branches in West Virginia to Citizens Bank of West Virginia, as part of a branch optimization strategy outlined to achieve greater efficiency and focus on its core markets surrounding Southwestern Pennsylvania.
- Under the deal, Citizens has agreed to acquire certain loans and assets and assume certain deposit liabilities associated with the two branches.
- As of May 31, 2021, the deposit and loan balances at the branches locations were ~$101.9M, and $6.3M, respectively.