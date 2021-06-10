Zedge gains 4% after swing to profit on more-than-doubled revenues
- Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) has risen 4.2% in postmarket trading after its fiscal third-quarter results showed a beat on top and bottom lines, with triple-digit revenue growth and guidance for this year's revenue to double as well.
- Revenue for the quarter rose 152% to $5.25M. Active subscriptions were up 88.7%, and subscription revenue rose 97.6% from last year.
- Operating income swung to a gain of $2M from a year-ago loss of $0.1M, and net income swung to a gain of $1.9M from a year-ago loss of $0.3M.
- In operating metrics, monthly active users rose 19.8% year-over-year, and Zedge Premium gross transaction value rose 68%.
- Cash flow from operations jumped 504% to $4M.
- It's boosting guidance for 2021 to revenue growth of 95-100%, "while maintaining our track record of strong profitability and cash flow from operations."
