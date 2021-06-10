AVITA closes up 7% on expanded indication for skin graft alternative for burns
Jun. 10, 2021 5:31 PM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor8 Comments
- AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) closed up 7% today after the FDA expanded the indication of the company's RECELL system to treat burns in children.
- RECELL is now approved to treat acute thermal burns in children 1 year and older.
- RECELL is an is a autologous cell harvesting device that takes a small sample of a patient's skin and then produces a suspension of skin cells to regenerate the outer layer of skin.
- The device is an alternative to the current standard-of-care, skin grafting procedures.