AVITA closes up 7% on expanded indication for skin graft alternative for burns

Jun. 10, 2021 5:31 PM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) closed up 7% today after the FDA expanded the indication of the company's RECELL system to treat burns in children.
  • RECELL is now approved to treat acute thermal burns in children 1 year and older.
  • RECELL is an is a autologous cell harvesting device that takes a small sample of a patient's skin and then produces a suspension of skin cells to regenerate the outer layer of skin.
  • The device is an alternative to the current standard-of-care, skin grafting procedures.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.