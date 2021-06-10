Alaska Communications partners to offer low-latency connectivity

  • Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) has signed a distribution partnership agreement with OneWeb to expand connectivity offerings with low earth orbit (LEO) satellites across Alaska.
  • Through the agreement, Alaska Communications will sell OneWeb’s LEO satellite service to its customers, which delivers fiber-like connectivity performance to areas that have been inaccessible via terrestrial options. The company will also use OneWeb’s infrastructure for critical middle mile connections.
  • "We’re pleased to work with OneWeb to offer LEO services in Alaska. We see this as a milestone moment in our ability to offer low-latency, high-speed service across Alaska, particularly in rural areas," says President and CEO of Alaska Communications, Bill Bishop.
  • The company says service is expected to be available in Q4 2021.
  • Stock is down 1.20% in after-hours trading.
  • Press Release
