SeaChange slides 9% as revenues drop nearly a third
Jun. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETSeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)SEACBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 8.9% after hours following fiscal first-quarter results, where revenues slid year-over-year and gross profits were flat from the prior quarter.
- Revenues came in at $5.1M, down 27% from the prior year. Revenue backlog was $20.1M.
- Gross profit was $2.8M - same as last quarter, but up from $2.5M a year ago.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations was $2.8M; GAAP net loss was $4.1M, up from a loss of $4.4M last quarter.
- Revenue breakout: Product, $1.6M (down 48%); Service, $3.4M (down 10%).
