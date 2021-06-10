SeaChange slides 9% as revenues drop nearly a third

Jun. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETSeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)SEACBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 8.9% after hours following fiscal first-quarter results, where revenues slid year-over-year and gross profits were flat from the prior quarter.
  • Revenues came in at $5.1M, down 27% from the prior year. Revenue backlog was $20.1M.
  • Gross profit was $2.8M - same as last quarter, but up from $2.5M a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations was $2.8M; GAAP net loss was $4.1M, up from a loss of $4.4M last quarter.
  • Revenue breakout: Product, $1.6M (down 48%); Service, $3.4M (down 10%).
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.