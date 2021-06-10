AbCellera announces private sale of 11.9M shares
Jun. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETAbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)ABCLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA13 Comments
- AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) rises 0.72% during market after hours with announcement that certain entities owned and/or controlled, directly or indirectly, by Carl Hansen, Ph.D., Cofounder, CEO, and President and other senior leaders enter into separate share purchase agreements with experienced institutional investors, who purchased an aggregate 11.9M shares.
- Dr. Hansen’s sale was in connection with estate planning, technology investing, and charitable giving.
- Following the sale, the selling shareholders retain ~89% of their total equity holdings, which represent ~30% of company’s fully diluted shares.
