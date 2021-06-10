Resolute Forest declares special dividend, $50M in new lumber investments
Jun. 10, 2021 5:38 PM ETResolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)RFPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) +5% after declaring a $1.00/share special cash dividend and announcing $50M in additional projects in its wood products operations.
- Resolute says the investments would go to "high-return and quick payback" modernization and capacity expansion lumber projects in the Abitibi in Quebec, northwestern Ontario and the southeast U.S.
- The improvements at the U.S. sawmills are in addition to previously announced restart of the El Dorado sawmill in Arkansas; the company expects to complete all the projects by the end of Q3 2022.
- The company also confirms the repayment of all amounts outstanding under its revolving and term credit facilities, reducing debt by $180M in Q2.
- Resolute says the strong lumber markets allow it to share benefits directly with shareholders, but U.S. lumber futures have fallen by a third from last month's record.