Court orders Vale to pay $26M to victims' families in 2019 dam disaster
Jun. 10, 2021 4:24 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) is ordered by a Brazilian labor court to pay 1M reais (~$197K) in compensation to each of the families of 131 workers killed in the 2019 Brumadinho tailings dam collapse.
- The company, which could appeal the ruling, says it already has paid more than 2B reais in civil and labor indemnities related to the disaster, after signing agreements with more than 1,600 relatives of victims.
- In February, Vale said it agreed to a 37.7B real ($7B) settlement with prosecutors and the state of Minas Gerais to settle claims.
- Brazilian government inspectors said in a report yesterday that Vale's decomissioned Xingu tailings dam is at "imminent risk of collapsing."