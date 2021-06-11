Half of pandemic unemployment stimulus may have been stolen - Axios
Jun. 11, 2021 5:59 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor14 Comments
- A new report from Axios suggests that unemployment fraud rose heavily during the pandemic, with criminals stealing as much as half of the benefits being doled out over the past year. Blake Hall, CEO of fraud-prevention service ID.me, said the U.S. lost $400B to fraudulent claims and as much as 50% of the total claims might have been stolen. At least 70% of stolen money also left America, with a large chunk ending up with groups in China, Russia, and Nigeria, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Haywood Talcove.
- The criminal plot: Data logs were stolen by crooks, or individuals were fooled into sending their personal information to scammers. Oftentimes, "mules" (a.k.a. low-level criminals) armed with debit cards would withdraw the illicit funds from ATMs. The money was then sent abroad, most commonly via Bitcoin.
- "Widespread fraud at the state level in pandemic unemployment insurance during the previous Administration is one of the most serious challenges we inherited," said White House economist Gene Sperling. "President Biden has been clear that this type of activity from criminal syndicates is despicable and unacceptable. It is why we passed $2B for UI modernizations in the American Rescue Plan, instituted a Department of Justice Anti-Fraud Task Force and an all-of-government Identity Theft and Public Benefits Initiative."
- Go deeper: States weren't prepared for the tsunami of unemployment claims when the pandemic hit in March 2020. While fraud was likely, many chose to keep the money flowing for those that desperately needed it, rather than spending precious time on checking the veracity of the applications. On May 28, the Office of the Inspector General even found that $39B in unemployment money from the 2020 CARES Act had been misused, partly due to fraud and improper payments. President Biden also said last week that while the temporary boost in unemployment benefits had been effective thus, "it makes sense" for them to expire in September.
- Good news? Initial jobless claims for the week ended June 5 came in at 376,000, the lowest tally since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.