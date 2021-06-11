SEACOR Marine shares gain on debt payoff agreement
Jun. 11, 2021 6:17 AM ETSEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI)SMHIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Falcon Global USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of SEACOR Marine Holdings (NYSE:SMHI) +4.95% premarket, has entered into a second amendment and conditional payoff agreement of the credit facility dated as of February 8, 2018 administered by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
- As of June 10, 2021, there was $117.3M of principal outstanding under the FGUSA Credit Facility, which will be deemed satisfied in full upon the payment to the lenders of a total of $50M comprised of $25M to be paid at the signing of the Conditional Payoff Agreement and $25M to be paid on or before December 15, 2021.
- After giving effect to the payoff, SEACOR Marine’s total debt will be reduced by $112.5M, resulting in total debt of $354.2M, a 24.1% reduction from the $466.7M of total debt reported as of March 31, 2021 and net debt will decrease by $87.5M on the same basis upon final payment.
- John Gellert, SEACOR Marine’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This transaction significantly de-levers our balance sheet and is an accretive use of our liquidity as we reset the capital structure of our liftboat fleet. It also further advances our previously stated strategy to maintain full financial flexibility and our commitment to U.S.-flagged liftboats."
