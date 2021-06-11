BlackRock gets approval to run its own mutual fund in China
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world's largest asset manager, gets approval from Chinese regulators to operate an onshore mutual fund business in China
- That will make BlackRock the first global asset manager to run a wholly owned onshore mutual fund business in the world's second-largest economy as the country opens up its financial sector to foreign firms. China removed foreign ownership limits in its mutual fund and securities sectors as of April 1, 2020 under a Chinese-U.S. trade deal.
- "Rapid economic development and wealth accumulation in the world’s second largest economy have propelled growth of the domestic asset management industry," said Susan Chan, head of Asia for BlackRock. "We are eager to play our part in helping to make investing easier and more affordable so more Chinese citizens can experience the benefits of investing."
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted BlackRock Fund Management Co. Ltd. approval to begin operating as a fund management company, BlackRock said in a statement.
- Besides local players, BlackRock will eventually face a crop of incoming global competitors. Fidelity International, Neuberger Berman, and Schrolders Plc have also applied to operate wholly owned mutual fund businesses in China, Reuters reports.
- In March, U.S. firm Vanguard Group dropped its plans to get a mutual fund license in favor of focusing on its joint venture with Ant Group.
