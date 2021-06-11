Element Solutions to buy Coventya Holding in €420M deal

Jun. 11, 2021 7:17 AM ETElement Solutions Inc (ESI)ESIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) says it has made an offer to acquire Coventya Holding, a global provider of specialty chemicals for the surface finishing industry, for €420M ($511M) in cash, including the assumption of debt.
  • Element Solutions expects the acquisition to add $0.07 to annualized adjusted EPS before synergies, representing ~5% accretion based on adjusted EPS guidance of $1.30 or greater for FY 2021.
  • The company foresees synergies totaling at least €13M annually over the two years following the deal closing.
  • Element Solutions looks competitively valued compared to peers, Another Mountain's Rock Investing writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.