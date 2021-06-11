Element Solutions to buy Coventya Holding in €420M deal
Jun. 11, 2021 7:17 AM ETElement Solutions Inc (ESI)ESIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) says it has made an offer to acquire Coventya Holding, a global provider of specialty chemicals for the surface finishing industry, for €420M ($511M) in cash, including the assumption of debt.
- Element Solutions expects the acquisition to add $0.07 to annualized adjusted EPS before synergies, representing ~5% accretion based on adjusted EPS guidance of $1.30 or greater for FY 2021.
- The company foresees synergies totaling at least €13M annually over the two years following the deal closing.
