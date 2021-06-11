Enthusiast Gaming prices 8M-share offering at $5.75
Jun. 11, 2021 7:19 AM ETEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)EGLXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) has priced its public offering of 8M common shares at $5.75/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$46M.
- Pursuant to the offering, the company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity as joint lead bookrunning managers, with B. Riley Securities acting as joint bookrunner, and including Paradigm Capital Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Alliance Global Partners, Colliers Securities LLC and Haywood Securities Inc., as co-managers.
- Underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares, which could see up to 50% of the shares to be sold in secondary offering by Blue Ant Media at its own discretion and the remaining 50% to be issued and sold by the company.
- EGLX will not receive any of the proceeds of any sale of common shares by Blue Ant and Blue Ant will not otherwise participate in the offering.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to strengthen its financial position, including future acquisitions, working capital, repayment of debt and other general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is June 15.
- Shares are down 1.47% PM.