Petco Health and Wellness viewed as high quality, high growth winner by BofA
Jun. 11, 2021 7:19 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Bank of America raises estimates and reiterates a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) as it takes an even more constructive view of the stock.
- The firm now forecasts 2021 EBITDA of $556M, 2022 EBITDA of $601M vs $583M prior view and 2023 EBITDA of $655M from $646M.
- Petco smashed EPS estimates in its first two reports as a public company.
- Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki and team view Petco as an industry leader in meeting the needs of pets and pet parents with a cohesive omnichannel approach.
- "Although growth in lower-margin channels (online, and services in particular), is expected to outperform in-store merchandise sales growth, potentially pressuring margin expansion, we think adjusted EBITDA growth should approach a rate at the high end of the high quality retailer comp set. Valuation now appears attractive relative to hardline and animal health peers."
- Bank of America assigns a price objective of $290 to WOOF vs. the average Wall Street PT of $28.29.