Ideanomics completes acquisition of US Hybrid, announces order
Jun. 11, 2021 7:21 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)IDEXBy: SA News Team7 Comments
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) has concluded the acquisition of privately held US Hybrid, a manufacturer and distributor of electric powertrain components and fuel cell engines.
- Concurrently, IDEX announces that US Hybrid has received orders from partner Global Environment Products for a fleet of all-electric street sweepers expected to deploy in multiple cities in the U.S. and globally.
- The current order is anticipated to deliver more than a million dollars in revenue to US Hybrid in the balance of CY 2021.
- Shares +3% premarket.
- Press Release