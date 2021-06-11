Ideanomics completes acquisition of US Hybrid, announces order

Brush on a road sweeper
Stephen Barnes/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) has concluded the acquisition of privately held US Hybrid, a manufacturer and distributor of electric powertrain components and fuel cell engines.
  • Concurrently, IDEX announces that US Hybrid has received orders from partner Global Environment Products for a fleet of all-electric street sweepers expected to deploy in multiple cities in the U.S. and globally.
  • The current order is anticipated to deliver more than a million dollars in revenue to US Hybrid in the balance of CY 2021.
  • Shares +3% premarket.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.