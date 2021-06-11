Mountain Province Diamonds provides sales results for 2Q21
- Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) announces the results of its second quarter diamond sales, with 718,549 carats sold for total proceeds of C$64.5M (US$52.6m), resulting in an average value of $90/carat (US$73/carat), the sales result represents a 3% increase in US$ terms.
- Q2 market prices are ~18% higher than those achieved in Q1.
- Additionally, Dunebridge also completed the sale of all diamonds purchased from the Company in 2020, receiving C$10.4M (C$7/carat).
- The improved cash in-flow from Dunebridge has resulted in reducing the planned US$10M draw on the final tranche of the Dunebridge term facility down to US$8M.