AREV NanoTec CEO buys 900K company shares
Jun. 11, 2021 7:32 AM ETAREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. (AREVF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AREV NanoTec Brands (OTCPK:AREVF) CEO Michael Withrow purchased 900K shares, including private placement purchases and the exercising of warrants.
- Shares were purchased through his wholly owned entity, Chiron Capital by exercising 500K warrants at C$0.08/warrant and purchasing 400K units in the company's private placement at C$0.25/unit.
- Each unit consist of one share and one common share purchase warrant; warrant entitling holder thereof to purchase one additional share at C$0.28/share.
- With this purchase, Mr. Withrow now holds 47.59% of the company's equity.
- The company has issued 100K stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company at C$0.185 for 5 years from issuance date; options will vest immediately.