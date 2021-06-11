Intact Financial, Tryg to sell Codan's Danish business for ~$2.1B
- Intact Financial's (OTCPK:IFCZF) joint venture with Tryg A/S (OTC:TGVSF), following its acquisition of RSA Insurance Group, agrees to sell the Codan Forsikring A/S's Danish business to Alm. A/S Group for DKK 12.6B in cash (~US$2.1B).
- Intact will get half the proceeds, or DKK 6.3B (US$1.0B), from the sale. It plans to use the proceeds to repay short-term debt that it raised to acquire RSA and for general corporate purposes.
- The sale is expected to improve Intact's anticipated internal rate of return of over 15% for its RSA acquisition.
- Intact doesn't expect a material impact on previously disclosed net operating income per share accretion expectations for its RSA acquisition, which remains high single-digits in first 12 months following the RSA deal, increasing to upper-teen within 36 months.
- Alm. Brand is a Danish financial services group focused in Denmark on non-life insurance and life insurance businesses.
- In November, Canadian P&C insurer Intact, together with Tryg, agreed to acquire RSA Insurance Group for £7.2B, or US$9.5B at the time.