'Speculative froth' moving from stocks and crypto to bonds: At the Open

Jun. 11, 2021 8:22 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), TBTCLOV, GME, AMC, XLK, TLT, TBT, DIA, INDU, QQQ, SPY, SPX, BTC-USDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor96 Comments

bond certificate
Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stocks look set for a higher open, while bond yields are edging even lower after the market was able to shrug off 5% headline retail inflation.
  • Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) lead the way, with S&P futures (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) solidly higher and Dow futures (INDU) (NYSEARCA:DIA) ticking up a bit.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is off another 2 basis points to 1.44% after its slump yesterday.
  • There were reports that the drop was caused by a short squeeze, with lots of institutions betting against bonds going into the May CPI report. But others are arguing that with the current monetary policy, Treasuries just aren't a good gauge of inflation expectations anymore, compared to, say, fed funds futures.
  • In their Flow Show note today, BofA strategists say they are hearing: "Nobody knows how to trade inflation, everybody knows how to trade 'don’t fight the Fed.'"
  • Meme stocks like AMC (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME) and Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), which were hit hard yesterday, are rising about 5% in premarket trading.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down about 2%, still off about 40% from its highs.
  • And BofA says they see the "pendulum of speculative froth" swinging.
  • The fact that real rates remain stubbornly negative says the market thinks that the Fed tapering bond purchases is a "paper tiger," BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett write.
  • Investors know that the Fed will stop tapering at the first sign of trouble (the S&P down 10%), Hartnett says.
  • As "liquidity addiction remains, speculative froth has been hit in stocks & crypto but now swinging back to IG & junk credit," he adds. (See BofA's charts below.)

  • BofA saw "big inflows" of $1.7B in investment-grade bonds and emerging market debt last week and the smallest inflows into stocks year to date, although that's still $529B for 2021. Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) had its fifth consecutive week of outflows and growth funds had their largest redemptions, $5.8B, since December 2020.
  • Meanwhile, investors focusing on inflation should also be on the lookout for stagflation, especially when it comes to the next couple of employment reports.
  • With weekly jobless claims closing in on the pre-COVID average of 300K, if the July and August reports show payrolls up and average hourly earnings down there will be a "stay-of-execution for Goldilocks," but if payrolls and earnings rise inflation is "here to stay," Hartnett writes.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.