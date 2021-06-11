'Speculative froth' moving from stocks and crypto to bonds: At the Open
- Stocks look set for a higher open, while bond yields are edging even lower after the market was able to shrug off 5% headline retail inflation.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) lead the way, with S&P futures (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) solidly higher and Dow futures (INDU) (NYSEARCA:DIA) ticking up a bit.
- The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is off another 2 basis points to 1.44% after its slump yesterday.
- There were reports that the drop was caused by a short squeeze, with lots of institutions betting against bonds going into the May CPI report. But others are arguing that with the current monetary policy, Treasuries just aren't a good gauge of inflation expectations anymore, compared to, say, fed funds futures.
- In their Flow Show note today, BofA strategists say they are hearing: "Nobody knows how to trade inflation, everybody knows how to trade 'don’t fight the Fed.'"
- Meme stocks like AMC (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME) and Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), which were hit hard yesterday, are rising about 5% in premarket trading.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down about 2%, still off about 40% from its highs.
- And BofA says they see the "pendulum of speculative froth" swinging.
- The fact that real rates remain stubbornly negative says the market thinks that the Fed tapering bond purchases is a "paper tiger," BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett write.
- Investors know that the Fed will stop tapering at the first sign of trouble (the S&P down 10%), Hartnett says.
- As "liquidity addiction remains, speculative froth has been hit in stocks & crypto but now swinging back to IG & junk credit," he adds. (See BofA's charts below.)
- BofA saw "big inflows" of $1.7B in investment-grade bonds and emerging market debt last week and the smallest inflows into stocks year to date, although that's still $529B for 2021. Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) had its fifth consecutive week of outflows and growth funds had their largest redemptions, $5.8B, since December 2020.
- Meanwhile, investors focusing on inflation should also be on the lookout for stagflation, especially when it comes to the next couple of employment reports.
- With weekly jobless claims closing in on the pre-COVID average of 300K, if the July and August reports show payrolls up and average hourly earnings down there will be a "stay-of-execution for Goldilocks," but if payrolls and earnings rise inflation is "here to stay," Hartnett writes.