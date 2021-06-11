Celsius Holdings shoots higher after Credit Suisse calls out a buying opportunity

Jun. 11, 2021 8:00 AM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Wet drink cans
supermimicry/E+ via Getty Images

  • Credit Suisse upgrades Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) to an Outperform rating after having the beverage stock slotted at Neutral.
  • Following the recent share price stumble, the firm sees a buying opportunity on an energy drinks player with a differentiated product.
  • The Credit Suisse analyst team notes that the energy drink category is seeing outsized recovery benefits from the combination of stimulus and improved mobility.
  • The firm hikes its price target on CELH to $78 from $57.
  • Shares of Celsius Holdings are up 3.11% premarket to $63.67. Celsius traded as high as $83.00 before pricing an equity offering.
  • Earlier this year, Seeking Alpha author Alexander Ebbinghouse called Celsius Holdings his highest conviction stock.
