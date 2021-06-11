OFS Credit estimates May NAV and launches $2.9M preferred stock offering
Jun. 11, 2021 8:01 AM ETOFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- As of May 31, 2021, OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) estimated net asset value to range between $14.19 and $14.29 per share compared to $13.91 and $14.01 estimated as of Apr.30, 2021.
- Separately, the company announced issuance of 120K shares of 6.0% Series D Term Preferred Stock due 2026 at $24.5/share for raising ~$2.9M in gross proceeds.
- In connection of the issuance, OFS Credit declared two monthly cash dividends of ~$0.08750 and $0.12500 per share of Series D Term Preferred Stock for the months ending June 30, 2021 and July 31, 2021, respectively.
- Shares trading 4.8% down premarket