OFS Credit estimates May NAV and launches $2.9M preferred stock offering

Jun. 11, 2021 8:01 AM ETOFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • As of May 31, 2021, OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) estimated net asset value to range between $14.19 and $14.29 per share compared to $13.91 and $14.01 estimated as of Apr.30, 2021.
  • Separately, the company announced issuance of 120K shares of 6.0% Series D Term Preferred Stock due 2026 at $24.5/share for raising ~$2.9M in gross proceeds.
  • In connection of the issuance, OFS Credit declared two monthly cash dividends of ~$0.08750 and $0.12500 per share of Series D Term Preferred Stock for the months ending June 30, 2021 and July 31, 2021, respectively.
  • Shares trading 4.8% down premarket
