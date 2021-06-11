Hut 8 Mining to trade on Nasdaq, to raise C$100M in stock offering

Jun. 11, 2021 8:10 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Hut 8 Mining (OTCQX:HUTMF) entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity wherein underwriters have agreed to purchase 20M units at C$5/offered unit for gross proceeds of ~C$100M.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one-half of each share purchase warrant which is exercisable to acquire one share at C$6.25/warrant share for 2 years from issuance.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M offered units for potential additional gross proceeds of up to C$15M.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be used for funding expansion of digital mining sites, to expand available power capacity, to fund new commitments to purchase additional digital mining equipment, to fund potential strategic partnerships, JVs, M&A and for general corporate purposes.
  • The company is expected to trade on Nasdaq on or about June 15 under the symbol, "HUT".
  • Shares trading 4% down premarket
