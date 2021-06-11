Janux Therapeutics stock set to begin trading after upsized IPO prices at top of range
Jun. 11, 2021 8:24 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), JANXMRK, JANXBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Early stage biopharma firm Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) said Friday that its IPO priced at a top-of-range $17 a share, and that the company upsized the offering to include 11.4M shares instead of the 9.5M originally planned.
- The company added in a statement that it boosted underwriters’ options for overallotments to 1.71M shares from the 1.425M previously anticipated.
- Plans call for JANX shares to begin trading later Friday on the Nasdaq.
- Janux is developing anti-cancer drugs using its proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager technology, known as “TRACTr.”
- The company has three early stage TRACTr-based drugs in its pipeline that aim to treat certain cancers of the breast, lung, prostate, head, neck and colorectal and urothelial areas.
- JANX said that it expects the initial public offering to raise $193.3M in gross proceeds, which it plans to use for further drug development.
- But as with many biopharma firms, Janux has had no meaningful revenues yet, although it does have a research-collaboration deal with Merck (NYSE:MRK).
- Additionally, the company’s pre-IPO investors include Bregua Corp., Correlation Ventures and entities affiliated with Avalon Ventures, OrbiMed Private Investments and the RA Capital Healthcare Fund.
However, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the stock and concluded that “given the firm’s preclinical stage of development for its various programs, the IPO is likely more suited to institutional investors with long-term hold timelines. So, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.”